The Somers Team Now Have 4 Bedroom Home in Harrowgate Available for Rent

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The Somers Team is happy to announce the availability of a four bedroom rental in the Harrowgate neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia. Located at 3368 Frankford Avenue, the home displays beautiful brick architecture on the outside, remarkable hardwood floors on the inside and spacious living areas. Renters are afforded the luxury of granite kitchen counters with a garbage disposal and plenty of space for groceries and cleaning appliances.



The Somers Team, real estate agents in Philadelphia, PA, are offering this substantial house for $1,100 per month. Equipped with 1.5 baths, including a downstairs powder room, this home is very affordable for a group of people seeking a quick commute to center city. Frankford Avenue is located just under six miles from Walnut Street. If interested in entertaining guests, the four bedrooms and large living rooms provide plenty of extra space.



For those renters who have an excess of belongings, there is a massive basement which can be used for storage. Containing ceiling fans throughout the house and a multitude of windows on every floor, breeze flows through the rooms. This three-story home is located inside of a school zone and belongs to a row of houses with street parking available.



The 1,500 square foot home is in a residential area and includes paintings plastered on tiles throughout the interior. To enjoy the summer nights, a wooden deck with furniture space is available in a fenced in backyard. When the weather gets cooler, there are heaters spaced around the home for tenants to enjoy a comfortable living environment.



Those interested in this property are encouraged to contact the realtors of Philadelphia at The Somers Team. To get a grasp of the house and its surroundings, pictures and more details are available on the company’s website. Renters can schedule a tour of the house to get a first-hand look before making a decision.



About The Somers Team

The most important goal For the Somers Team is to create and sustain lifelong relationships with their clients. In an industry that is slowly transforming to catch up with the latest digital trends and client demands, The Somers Team works hard to provide a truly fresh, innovative approach to buying, selling and investing in real estate. With videos and other information on their website the real estate brokers in Philadelphia with The Somers Team are sure to be the ones who make the experience of buying and selling a home a good one.



For more information on the current available listings, please visit http://thesomersteam.com/ or call 267-528-0001.