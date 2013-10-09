The Somers Team Now Have Three-Bedroom Home Available in Northern Liberties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- The city life adds an extra amount of appeal to a home. If looking to buy a house in Philadelphia, The Somers Team is pleased to announce they now have a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home available in the residential neighborhood of Northern Liberties. This luxurious home encompasses four floors, including a full basement, and covers 2,432 square feet. Located at 315 W George Street, there are hardwood oak floors and marble countertops throughout the house.



With spacious bedrooms and numerous windows for the sun to brighten up the home, there is a living area upon entering the front door and an area for a plasma television and a couch to the rear. With all the exquisite amenities and upscale look and layout, Christopher Somers, a real estate agent in Philadelphia from The Somers Team with REMAX Access, is offering this beautiful home for just $450,000.



The Philadelphia skyline is a magnificent sight and the fourth-floor master bedroom contains a balcony that looks right over center city. The master bedroom also features a Jacuzzi style bathtub and walk-in shower with marble floors and sink.



The Liberty Lands Park is located a few blocks away and there is easy access to I95 for the work commute, north or south. With a fenced in backyard, this is the perfect home for a pet to bathe in the sunshine and stretch their legs in the park down the street. With street parking available, this modern luxury home—on the corner of the street—has a fine brick exterior and plenty of parking in the front and on the side to fit multiple cars. There are two sliding doors leading to the backyard area and easy access to N Orianna St. on the side of the house.



Complete with an office space and home security system, any couple or family will be happy to call 315 W George Street home. As a home less than 10 years old, buyers can take advantage of the Philadelphia tax abatement until 2016. For more information about this property or to inquire on other listings by The Somers Team, please call 267-528-0001 or visit the website today.



About The Somers Team

The most important goal For the Somers Team is to create and sustain lifelong relationships with their clients. In an industry that is slowly transforming to catch up with the latest digital trends and client demands, The Somers Team works hard to provide a truly fresh, innovative approach to buying, selling and investing in real estate. With videos and other information on their website the real estate brokers in Philadelphia with The Somers Team are sure to be the ones who make the experience of buying and selling a home a good one.



For more information on the current available listings, please visit http://thesomersteam.com/ or call 267-528-0001.