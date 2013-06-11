The Somers Team Now Offering a Listing of Newly Constructed Homes in Philadelphia, PA on Their Website

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- For people who are interested in seeing and hearing more about all of the new construction houses in Philadelphia, PA, The Somers Team is now offering a listing of the newly constructed homes in Philadelphia that is available on their website. As Philadelphia realtors, The Somers Team will be ready to assist any person from showing to closing a home in the local Philadelphia area. With years of experience and one of the best teams of realtors in the Philadelphia area, The Somers Team will be able to find the home or apartment a client is looking for, fast and efficiently. By taking the time to understand what a client needs, they will be able to offer those who are looking for a newly constructed home in Philadelphia, exactly what they are looking for at a price range to fit their budget and their needs.



One of the newly constructed homes that The Somers Team will have available is at Norris Point. Scheduled to be finished building by late summer 2013, Norris Point will feature ten new, three-story, seventeen foot wide, and two thousand square foot homes that will have a unique, modern look and off street parking in the historic Fishtown section of Philadelphia. As of mid-May 2013, these new homes that are being constructed raise the bar when it comes to the amenities and design for a home in the local area. With a first level open floor plan that will include European kitchens, solid stone countertops, high ceilings, and more, these homes also qualify for Philadelphia’s ten year tax abatement program.



For those who are interested in hearing more about Norris Point, or are looking for listing of all of the other newly constructed homes in Philadelphia, they can either visit http://www.thesomersteam.com, or give them a call at 215-253-6818.



About The Somers Team

The most important goal For the Somers Team is to create and sustain lifelong relationships with their clients. In an industry that is slowly transforming to catch up with the latest digital trends and client demands, The Somers Team works hard to provide a truly fresh, innovative approach to buying, selling and investing in real estate. With videos and other information on their website the real estate brokers in Philadelphia with The Somers Team are sure to be the ones who make the experience of buying and selling a home a good one.