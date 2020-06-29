The Song of Hope to Release on 3rd July on Major Streaming Platforms

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- Frank Iva, a Ugandan born American music artist is pleased to announce the release of his new track MORE to be made available for streaming on July 3rd 2020. Frank who holds a B.A. in Music and an MBA runs his own music studio that offers mixing and mastering services. His music is greatly influenced by Gospel, Afro, Classical and Jazz. Frank's new track MORE (Feat. Nick Acevedo) is more of a laidback anthem inspired by global pandemic which tells people to never lose hope during uncertainty.



The track combines engaging piano tunes with unique vocals; also present are the hip hop and electronic elements to give this pop anthem of hope a surprising touch. The pre-order for MORE has started earlier this month on June 8th 2020 on Spotify, Google Play and iTunes. Music lovers can preorder the track before the big release. The sneak preview of this new track sounds very groovy and hopeful which is what people need right now. Here's wishing Frank Iva the very best wishes for the latest release and hope it brings lot of joy and hope in people's lives. Never lose hope during uncertainty.



Visit https://www.frankivamusic.com/frankivamusic to know more about the pop anthem of hope.



About Frank Iva

Frank Iva is a music producer, performer and an upcoming artist based at San Diego, California. Born in Uganda, Frank had found his passion in music at a very young age. With an aim to become a concert pianist, he joined the prestigious Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda during which he coached worship teams and worked as a record engineer. Frank moved to U.S. in 2006 to pursue his music dream, however, the move wasn't what he expected or hoped to be. Despite all hurdles, Frank Iva emerged as a music artist and released his first single "Conversations" in 2019 and the rest is history.



Media Contact



Frank Iva

Address: San Diego, CA 92111

Phone: 1-619-630-9843

Email : frankivamusic@gmail.com

Website: https://www.frankivamusic.com