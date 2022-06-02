"Challenging the Status Quo Has Saved Lives"

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- Having a deeply personal connection to Dr. Burzynski's work that dates back over a decade, our guest exchanges with our host a hopeful message of development within the field that can change the outcomes of the disease progression.



About Dr. Burzynski:

Dr. Burzynski, a nationally and internationally recognized physician/investigator, pioneered the use of biologically active peptides for the treatment of cancer. In 1967, Dr. Burzynski graduated first in his class of 250 students from the Medical Academy in Lublin, Poland. It was at this time that he identified naturally occurring human peptides, which were deficient in cancer patients. He concluded that these peptides played a role in preventing the growth of cancer cells.



In 1977 the Burzynski Clinic was established in Houston, TX. Since then, more than 10,000 patients have received treatment at the clinic, including more than 2,300 cancer patients who have been treated in FDA reviewed and Institutional Review Board (IRB) approved clinical trials program of Antineoplastons, investigational agents that derived from Dr. Burzynski's early investigations of naturally occurring human peptides



About Our Hostess:

Our show is hosted by Dr. Kristiann Lefferts, a founder of a Tampa-based outreach, author, licensed holistic practitioner, and minister. With a passion to bring the fire of faith back into the airways, she honors the historical significance of her adopted hometown tied to the Bay of the Holy Spirit, and the city known for its "Sticks of Fire." Utilizing the blessing from years of ministry and a spark for connecting with others, our host looks to interconnect subjects of government, faith, health, history and associations in a message that highlights the collective impact on the soul. Join her on this quest of a holistic and interconnective message that is patterned after her upcoming book, The Soul Connection!



About The Soul Connection:

Welcome to The Soul Connection, a show that delves into all the potential influencers that shape the soul. Our host, the soul doctor known as "Dr. K" will invite guests to share their expertise, testimonials, or knowledge on issues that impact the body, soul, spirit, or social spheres.



Guests will include doctors, authors, national figures, faith leaders, business moguls, and inspirational testimonials. The format is free-flowing, and therefore the guests may decide to talk about a subject that may or may not be popular, and we are not responsible for their viewpoints. An emphasis is placed on Christian content, and spiritual connections in and the benefits of a holistic lifestyles on this show. https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4040/the-soul-connection



For over 40 years, Dr. Burzynski's cancer research and patient care has been inspired by the philosophy of the physician Hippocrates: 'First, do no harm'.



Therefore, the approach to treatment is 'personalized' in an attempt to maximize effectiveness and minimize side effects for each cancer patient.https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/137662/challenging-the-status-quo-has-saved-lives



