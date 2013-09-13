The Soul of the World (Legends of Amun Ra, #2) by Joshua Silverman Now Available

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Author Joshua Silverman is releasing the second book in the Legends of Amun Ra series, The Soul of the World, one of the best science fiction books of last year. Transporting readers to a futuristic society on Potara, The Soul of the World is set 2 years after the events of The Emerald Tablet, the first book in the Legends of Amun Ra series.



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About the Book

The ancient powers lost to Potara have returned. The Brotherhood of the Black Rose rises to bring Thoth into disorder. And, while the Brotherhood reclaims their power, chaos reigns among the survivors. Six individuals have emerged from the aftermath struggling for control over their lives and a divided land. Kem and Shirin, who abolished the five thousand year reign of the Amun Priests, rule from the golden throne of the Oracle’s Chair in the Hall of the Nine. Dio and Axios struggle to piece together a resistance worthy to challenge the ancient magic which resides in the Great Temple of Amun, and Leoros and Atlantia try to remain true to their hearts and their cause despite tragedy.



But when the Book of Breathings is discovered, the path to immortality is revealed. Leoros and Kem race to capture the Soul of the World unaware of the challenges awaiting them. This time, the gods themselves will intervene.



In a tale of the best science fiction books where boys become men and girls become women, where treachery and deception are around every corner, and where primeval mysticism finds its way back from the grave, victory is reserved for neither the good nor the evil, but the powerful.



Reviews

The Bookshelf Review said: “The antagonists weren't really your average bad guys. You felt for the girls that had to do the bad things because that is how they were raised. This book really shows how people can become corrupt and power hungry very easily. Joshua Silverman is a really good writer and knows how to tell a story from start to finish. He takes you on a ride through worlds and a variety of different characters to bring an amazing story to the page.”



“Freaking cool! That is how all books like this should start. I mean odd names, glowing pillars, emerald tablets, ancient mythology, cult-like cultures- what more could one ask for?” – Amazon reviewer, Jessie Kimmel-Freeman



About the Series

Legends of Amun Ra is one of the best science fiction books of the year. A unique blend of history, mythology, fantasy, and science fiction wrapped in a heart-pounding adventure mystery, you will uncover the magic, mythology, and wonders of the ancient Egyptian gods and goddesses. A dimension of magic awaits you, rooted in the mythology of ancient Egyptian religion. Legends of Amun Ra explores the transformative processes of the soul, and is truly unlike anything you have ever read. Come and Experience One of the Year’s best science fiction books...



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About the Author: Joshua Silverman

Joshua Silverman has always been an amateur historian, focusing on ancient Egypt, Greece, and Roman civilizations. Since working in the legal environment, he has combined his passion for creative writing with his love of ancient history by penning his debut novel, The Emerald Tablet, the first of seven in the Legends of Amun Ra series.



For more information, please visit: http://www.joshuagsilverman.com or http://www.legendsofamunra.com



CONTACT INFO:

Legends of Amun Ra

info@legendsofamunra.com