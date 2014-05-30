The Source Launches New Events Tickets Website

Fort Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- A new events ticket website has been launched to provide consumers with increased access to cheap tickets to a variety of events. This includes events such as concerts, shows, and sporting events. The website has been launched by The Source, and provides access to a range of popular events that are due to take place.



Consumers who are looking for cheap concert tickets can now access the website in order to see which tickets are available. There is a search option for those who are looking for tickets to a specific event or show as well as a ‘hot tickets’ section, which displays tickets that are for sale for some of the hottest concerts and events that are due to take place.



In addition to this, the site also has a suggestions section where consumers will find a listing of suggested events for which cheap tickets are available. Those using the site will be able to save money on the cost of tickets to a wide range of shows and events as well as benefiting from increased speed and convenience when looking for tickets.



An official from The Source stated: “While many people love to head out to shows or go and catch live sporting events, the cost of tickets can be crippling particularly in the current financial climate. We have launched our site to not only provide customers with greater affordability when it comes to buying concert, event, and show tickets, but also to make it easier to make all of their ticketing purchases under one virtual roof. We offer increased ease, speed, and convenience when it comes to making these purchases.”



Amongst the tickets that are available via the website are One Direction concert tickets, Bruno Mars tickets, and Fall Out Boy tickets.



To find out more, please visit http://www.chefrain.com/



About The Source

The Source is a newly launched website offering access to a wide variety of tickets for events, shows, and concerts.



Media Contact

Company Name: The Source / Le Bastian Inc.

Contact Person: John Snow

Email: support@chefrain.com

Phone: 239-216-5998

Address:3553 Owen Lane

City: Fort Myers

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: http://www.chefrain.com/