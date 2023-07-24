The Sourdough Market Is Experiencing Substantial Growth, Projected to Reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.0%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2023 -- According to a research report by MarketsandMarkets, the Sourdough market is experiencing substantial growth, with an estimated value of USD 2.3 billion in 2023, projected to reach USD 3.5 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.0%. The rising consumer demand for healthier and more natural food choices is a key driver behind this growth, leading to increased interest in sourdough products. Sourdough's traditional fermentation process appeals to consumers seeking authentic, artisanal, and clean-label bakery items. Additionally, the trend of exploring unique flavors has contributed to the popularity of sourdough bread, known for its tangy taste and distinct aroma.



Download PDF Brochure



Furthermore, the preference for sustainable and locally sourced ingredients has also boosted the sourdough market, as it can be made with locally produced grains. Social media and food blogs have played a significant role in creating awareness and curiosity around sourdough, expanding its consumer base and contributing to market growth.



Type II sourdough, which incorporates additional ingredients or variations, is experiencing growing popularity due to its diverse flavor profile, satisfying consumers' desire for enhanced taste experiences. Moreover, the dominance of gluten-free dough made from oats in various applications, including bread and buns, cakes, cookies, and pizza, is a prominent trend in the sourdough market. This is driven by the increasing awareness of gluten intolerance and the demand for gluten-free alternatives, with oats providing a nutritious and wholesome option for individuals with gluten sensitivities.



In terms of regional growth, the Asia Pacific region is expected to provide the highest growth prospects for the Sourdough market in 2023. Rapid urbanization, expanding middle class, and rising health consciousness are contributing to the adoption of Western dietary preferences, leading to an increased demand for artisanal and gourmet bread products, including sourdough. Moreover, the incorporation of sourdough into traditional Asian recipes and baked goods adds to its appeal in the region. The presence of international bakery chains, supermarkets, specialty stores, and e-commerce platforms further drives the availability and accessibility of sourdough products.



Make an Inquiry



Key players in the Sourdough market include Puratos, IREKS GMBH, Lallemand Inc., Lesaffre, BOUDIN BAKERY, Goodmills, and Bake With Brolite.



Overall, the Sourdough market is witnessing significant growth driven by consumer preferences for healthier, natural, and diverse food options, making sourdough an increasingly popular choice among consumers worldwide.



Browse Other Food & Beverages Related Reports:



Savory Snack Products Market by Product (Potato Chips, Extruded Snacks, Popcorn, Nuts & Seeds, Puffed Snacks, Tortillas), Flavor (Barbeque, Spice, Salty, Plain/Unflavored), Distribution Channel and Region – Global Forecast to 2027



Meat Substitutes Market by Product (Tofu, Tempeh, Textured Vegetable Protein, Seitan, Quorn and Other Product), Source (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein and Other Sources), Types ( Concentrates, Isolates and Textured), Form (Solid, Liquid), Category (Frozen, Refrigerated and Shelf Table) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441