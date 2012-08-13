New Defense market report from ICD-Research: "The South African Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the South African values, including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The South African defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the South African defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Despite its challenges, South Africa remains one of Africa's most attractive defense markets, with a defense spending capability that is expected to increase in the forecast period and, in 2012, comprised 19.2% of the country's defense expenditure. Moreover, though the value of the budget allocation for military procurement decreased during the review period, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period due to the expected need to replace outdated equipment. Furthermore, South Africa's participation in various peacekeeping operations in the region increases the attractiveness of the defense market to investors. Ultimately, it is expected that the majority of the South African defense budget will be spent on developing the army and air force during the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Crime, peacekeeping missions, border security, and military modernization initiatives to drive defense expenditure. Although South Africa does not suffer from threats of external aggression, there are several factors that require the country's defense forces to be adequately prepared, including high violent crime rates, its international role in peacekeeping missions, and an unsecure border.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The South African Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the South African defense industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Denel, Ansys Limited, Reutech, Saab Grintek, Land Systems South Africa, IVEMA (Pty) Ltd., Aerosud, Turbomeca Africa, Global Armour, Milkor (Pty) Ltd., Advanced Technologies and Engineering, Tellumat Defence
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The South African Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The South African Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The South Korean Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The French Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Israeli Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Australian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Russian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The South Korean Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The German Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Saudi Arabian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017