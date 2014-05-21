The South African Image Company Now Brings Fashion Stylist Courses in Johannesburg for Aspiring Candidates

Johannesburg, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The South African Image Company now brings fashion Stylist in Johannesburg for all those, who ardently aspire to be a part of the fashion world. The fashion stylist of The South African Image Company in Johannesburg has considerable years of experience in the arena of makeup consultation, wardrobe, color, style and shopping. The South African Image Company is the one stop destination for those who just do not want to make big money,but a reputable career in the fashion world as a fashion stylist. Fashion stylist courses are specifically designed for those who hold a deep passion in fields like fashion, makeup, image and anything that helps people to look at their best. Their fashion stylist courses cover everything that one needs to be a professional stylist. They adopt the most modern approach of teaching and training.



While elaborating the fashion stylist or image consultant training of The South African Image Company, one of their representatives stated,“At The South African Image Company, we offer image consultant services as well as makeovers to individuals who want to look their best. Whether you want to look more professional, youthful or stylish, our approach is more modern than most other image companies, and relative to the individual's lifestyle, personality and budget. Our fashion stylists in Johannesburg have years of experience in color, style, wardrobe, shopping and makeup consultations. Our fashion stylists keep themselves updated with the recent fashion trends and are able to translate these to an "easy-to-wear" look for our everyday clients.”



The company is not confined only to this, but they offer Image Consultant Trainingas well. The South African Image Company’s image consulting training courses are highly praised.



About The South African Image Company

The South African Image Company is home to the most modern approach of corporate image consulting in Johannesburg. It is the only company to provide clients with a complete, personal and up-to-date style guide. It is truly an excellent foundation course to start a business with. It not only teaches how to style people, but also teaches the essentials of marketing and managing their own business. The company also offers image consultant training courses for those, who are looking forward to make a career as an image consultant.



For more information, please visit http://www.saimage.co.za/



Or, Call (+27) 76 588 7556