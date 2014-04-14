The South African Image Company, The Image Consultant Offers Expert Recommendations to Clients

Johannesburg, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Now clients can know how to look younger, stylish or professional with expert recommendations from image consultant at The South African Image Company. Their proficient consultants work exclusively with every client to pin down the best makeover that suits them and goes well with their personality and traits. They suggest the best colour combinations, wardrobe choices and help the clients to develop a dressing sense that suits the best for their preferred endeavours.



A charming personality makes an impact on people whether in personal life or professional space. The South African Image Academy and Company offers a complete image makeover for every individual to achieve a completely new image as per their aspirations. Their image consultant services provide expert consultation on the range of colours, kind of wardrobe and make-up trends to let their clients achieve a flattering look.



Talking about how their consultation helps, a spokesperson from the company stated, “The Style Consultation is aimed to teach you how to dress your unique body type and build. We will teach you how to dress correctly for your height, shape, size, shoulder type, neck length, bone structure and face shape, to name a few.”



They also provide a Style Booklet created specifically for every individual client to let them have an insight on what is the latest trend. Their image consultation service is available in different combination of different set of modules a client might opt for and made a custom package for everyone. Depending on the set of modules selected, their image makeover exercise may take few days to few months.



About saimage.co.za

The South African Image Academy and Company is a home to the most modern Image Consulting Courses and Makeovers. They offer image consulting services as well as makeovers to individuals who want to look their best. Whether one wants to look more professional, youthful or stylish, their approach is more modern than most other image companies, and relative to the individual's lifestyle, personality and budget. Whether someone wants a state-of-the-art image consultation, or becomes an image consultant with the best internationally certified course in South Africa, they can assure that one won’t be disappointed.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.saimage.co.za