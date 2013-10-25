New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "The South Korean Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2013-18, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Summary
SDI's "The South Korean Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in South Korea.
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As one of the largest defense industries in Asia-Pacific, South Korea allocated a budget of US$31.0 billion in 2013 for its military, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the review period. Due to the threat from neighboring North Korea, South Korea's defense expenditure is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% to reach US$44.2 billion in 2018.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The South Korean Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Understand the market size and forecasts of the South Korea defense industry.
- Understand the budget allocation of the South Korea defense industry.
- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast.
- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets.
- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the South Korea defense industry.
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