New Defense market report from ICD-Research: "The South Korean Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the South Korean defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news..
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The South Korean defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the South Korean defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
With an estimated market value of US$29 billion in 2012, South Korea has one of the largest defense industries in Asia. Furthermore, due to the threat from neighboring North Korea, South Korea's defense expenditure is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period to value US$43.3 billion in 2017. The economic growth of the country, its military modernization plan and the planned reduction in the size of its defense workforce are also expected to increase the size of the industry between 2012 and 2017. In accordance with these plans, the defense budget allocation for capital expenditure is also projected to increase, with the majority of expenditure allocated for the country's army and air force.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Nuclear threat from North Korea, reduction in personnel, acquisition of new technology, economic growth, and the reduction in reliance on imports is set to drive growth of defense expenditure. The South Korean economy recovered from the global financial crisis in 2008 and 2009, with economic growth in the first quarter of 2010 surpassing expectations. The perceived nuclear threat from North Korea has forced South Korea to advance its military capabilities to safeguard its national security. In addition, the South Korean government plans to significantly reduce its manpower during the forecast period in accordance with a decreasing male population and its Defense Reform Plan 2020.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The South Korean Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Market Opportunity and Attractiveness
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Korea Aerospace Industries, Samsung Techwin, Hanwha Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, Huneed Technologies, STX Engine, SandT Dynamics, Poongsan Corporation, Samsung Thales, LIG NEX1, Doosan DST
