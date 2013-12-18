New Defense research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of South Korea defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports. The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.
Summary
SDI's "The South Korean Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in South Korea.
The South Korean Ministry of National Defense continues to exert pressure on suppliers for a high level of technology transfer and greater offsets for arms imports, in order to benefit its domestic defense industry. During the forecast period, it is expected that acquisitions will continue to be divided between those that are cost-effective and indigenous development to gradually reduce dependence on imports.
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Reasons to Get This Report
"The South Korean Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile"allows you to:
- Gain insight into industry import and export dynamics.
- Analyse trends of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the South Korea defense industry.
- Critically assess the investment opportunities available in the South Korea defense industry.
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