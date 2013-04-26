The Southeast Asian Polyolefin Industry - Set to Emerge as a Key Market with Growing Demand and Capacity Additions : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- The Southeast Asian Polyolefin Industry Set to Emerge as a Key Market with Growing Demand and Capacity Additions



GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its latest research The Southeast Asian Polyolefin Industry Set to Emerge as a Key Market with Growing Demand and Capacity Additions. The study comes from the companys petrochemical research group and provides in-depth analysis of the Southeast Asian polyolefin industry, highlighting major features of the industry. The report gives the historic and forecast demand and production figures and also discusses the polyolefin trade scenario. Additionally, it provides major features of the polyolefin industries in Southeast Asia. The countries covered in the report are Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines. The report has been built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas research team of industry experts.



The Southeast Asian polyolefin industry has made its presence felt with growing demand for polyolefin in the region. Major countries in the region such as Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore are increasing their production capacities to satisfy strong demand. Countries such as Thailand and Singapore are also striving to increase their exports to China, which is the largest consumer and importer of polyolefin in the world. The recently concluded Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Free Trade Agreement will further enhance the polyolefin trade among the member nations. As the countries in the region are moving to expand their polyolefin capacity in line with the growing demand, the polyolefin industry will receive more growth opportunities.



Thailands polyolefin capacity has received a boost from plant expansions by several major companies, increasing the capacity from 3.18 Million Metric tons per annum (MMtpa) in 2008 to 5.97 MMtpa in 2011. Polyolefin capacity in Singapore and Indonesia is also likely to increase by 1.75 MMtpa and 1.65 MMtpa, respectively, by 2016. The increase in capacity is expected to make Singapore and Thailand more competitive in the export markets while countries such as Indonesia can reduce their imports dependency substantially.



Scope



The report provides in-depth analysis of the opportunities and challenges facing the Southeast Asian polyolefin industry. Its scope includes

Historic and forecast polyolefin (polyethylene and polypropylene) production capacity in the major Southeast Asian countries (Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines)

Historic and forecast polyolefin demand and production in the major Southeast Asian countries

Polyolefins trade in the major Southeast Asian countries

Major features of the polyolefin industries in Southeast Asia

Polyolefin capacities of major companies active in Southeast Asia

Plant details of the major polyolefins producers in Southeast Asia



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to

Understand the polyolefin supply scenario in Southeast Asia

Develop market strategies with the help of specific insights into polyolefin demand in Southeast Asia

Identify opportunities in the Southeast Asian polyolefin industry with the help of specific insights into future investments in the region

Increase future revenues and profitability with the help of insights into future opportunities and critical success factors in the Southeast Asian polyolefin industry

Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario



