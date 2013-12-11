The Spa at New Leaf Now Offering Upscale Spa Services in Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Dr. Candis Lovelace and her staff at New Leaf Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Fort Worth, Texas are proud to announce The Spa at New Leaf. Conveniently located just off of Heritage Trace Parkway in Fort Worth, Texas the elegant, upscale spa located just off Heritage Trace Parkway in Fort Worth now offers its clientele comprehensive spa treatments offered by an expertly trained medical staff. The spa offers services for both men and women in its private, comfortable and relaxing atmosphere.



Dr. Candis Lovelace states “Skin care is essential, and everyone’s skin is different and an expert consultation at the beginning of your spa treatment allows your aesthetician or nurse to ensure the best product selection and treatment choices for your skin type.”



The new spa offers a wide range of treatment options which are all custom tailored to the needs of each client ranging from laser services to address brown spots, vessels or hair removal, facials and masks, the latest in tested skin care products, facial fillers, wraps, medical grade chemical peels, Botox treatments, microdermabrasion and more.



What makes the Spa at New Leaf in Fort Worth so unique is the level of expertise provided by Dr. Lovelace who is a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. The level of care provided at New Leaf Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery is the same level of care that clients will receive at the Spa at New Leaf where compassion, experience, confidentiality and safety are at the core of the services they offer.



For information about scheduling your spa treatments please feel free to visit their website for more information at www.newleafplasticsurgery.com or give their friendly knowledgeable staff a call today (817-380-1087).