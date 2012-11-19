The Spa Loft Gains Attention for Their Massage Day Spa

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- The stresses and strains of everyday life, the pollution in the air, the additives in food, all add pressure to the body and create tension, stress and an imbalanced mind. Taking active time out a busy schedule to relax can pay dividends for productivity, creativity and peace of mind. The Spa Loft have been offering luxuriant health and beauty services in California for years, and are confident they offer the best facials in Topanga. They have recently been receiving rave reviews for their spa facilities from customers.



The Spa Loft offers a comprehensive list of services for both men and women, including a range of facials varying from deep pour cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, massage and high performance peels. For the body, they offer waxing and tinting services, manicures and pedicures, moisturizing and aromatherapy, as well as a full range of Thai, sports, pregnancy and couples massage, together with hot stone massage and more.



The company also provides a range of packages and gift offers, and has a café area as well a shop that provides the selection of a specialty boutique with the convenience of being inside the complex for all aftercare and beauty needs.



While their treatments seem indulgent, their unique selling point is the sumptuous environment in which they are performed, where the tone and atmosphere is fit for each customer, whether wishing for a spiritual retreat or a vivid party feel.



A spokesperson for The Spa Loft explained their attitude, “We believe that relaxation comes not only from the actions of our trained masseuse’s and beauticians, but from the atmosphere they work win. We have taken great care to make sure that everyone’s experience can be unique to them, with their comfort and relaxation paramount in our minds. Our tranquil spaces are the perfect place to enjoy our wide range of spa services, which focus on the health and beauty of the body and mind. Whether coming in for a quick facial as a lunch-break vacation, or indulging in a massage day spa, we promise our customers will leave feeling relaxed and refreshed.”



About The Spa Loft

The Spa Loft is a decadent place that caters to the beautification, indulgence and physical well-being of its customers. They help to melt away tension and the stresses of daily life, with each room equipped with its own temperature and music controls. The Whisper Lounge is at customers' disposal to unwind, munch on healthy snacks or read inspirational books. For more information, please visit: http://www.thespaloft.com/