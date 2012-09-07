Recently published research from ICD-Research, "The Spanish Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the Spanish defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news..
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Spanish Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader insights into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Spanish defense industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Spanish Ministry of Defense is expected to spend US$56.68 billion on its armed forces during the forecast period. Defense spending, which grew at a CAGR of -6.7% during the review period, is expected to record a CAGR of 3.2%, largely due to the financial constraints caused by the global financial crisis. Furthermore, defense expenditure as a percentage of the nation's GDP will increase marginally from an average of 0.73% during the review period to 0.75% during the forecast period.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Factors such as the strained relationship with Morocco, security threats by armed Basque separatist group ETA, and expenses incurred on international missions will maintain military spending during the forecast period and Spain is expected to spend US$56.68 billion on defense. In addition, maritime security threats and drug trafficking will drive homeland security spending. To safeguard its coastline, Spain is anticipated to procure access control systems, upgrade its CCTV systems, and integrate its access control systems across multiple locations and maritime security systems.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Key Features and Benefits
Market Opportunity and Attractiveness
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Procurement Dynamics
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Spanish defense industry.
Industry Structure
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Thales, Iveco, Navantia, Santa Barbara Sistemas, Aernnova Aerospace, S.A., Aries Ingenieria Y Sistemas, S.A., Indra Sistemas S.A., Sociedad Anonima De Electronica Submarina, S.A., Parafly S.A., Tecnobit, Uro Vehiculos Especiales S.A., Amper
