Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Spanish Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Spain defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports. The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.



Summary

SDI's "The Spanish Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Spain.



Spain has a well-developed domestic defense industry capable of fulfilling the majority of the nation's military requirements. However, compared to the other advanced arms supplying countries, such as the US, the UK, Germany, and France, the country continues to have limited participation in the global defense industry.



Reasons To Buy

"The Spanish Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into industry import and export dynamics.

- Analyze trends of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Spain defense industry.

- Critically assess the investment opportunities available in the Spain defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



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