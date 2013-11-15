New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- This report provides the results for the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces Market in Spain from Canadean's unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer group, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.
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Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
Marketers in the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting are to know just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and to be able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Product usage rates are lower amongst the younger age groups and if these patterns continue, while certain categories might benefit in general, the overall market will face lower volume sales in the longer term. Marketers in these categories should seek to update their approaches and focus more specifically on consumer needs in order to prevent this potential threat to longer term sales.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carrefour, Auchan
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