The Spectra Company Works on Huge Projects in California

Pomona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- The Spectra Company, a California-based company that was founded in 1985 and specializes in historic restoration and preservation, is currently working on several huge projects in California, including the Union Station in Los Angeles and Irvine Ranch Historic Park in Irvin.



Labeled as the “Last of The Great Railway Stations”, the Union Station in Los Angeles was established in 1939 by architects John Parkinson and Donald B. Parkinson. It replaced the older La Grande Station and Central Station, making it the largest railroad passenger terminal in the Western United States. The building boasts Mission Revival, Art Deco, and Streamline Moderne architectural styles and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.



The services that Spectra Company undertakes for the Union Station include metal restoration, wood restoration, bronze window restoration, concrete pavers, and terra cotta among others. The project design team is composed of Morlin Management as the owner, Architectural Resources Group, Inc. as the historic architect, and Pankow as the general contractor.



The Irvine Ranch, on the other hand, was established by James Irvine in the 1860?s. Over the years, multiple buildings were added to the park to accommodate the growing farming operations that took place on the property. Once considered as California’s largest producers of beans and barley, the park supplies tons of these greens to local markets.



Seven of these original buildings are being restored by Spectra Company including: Mess Hall, Bath House, Early office and Foreman’s Row, to name a few. When completed, these structures will house the offices for the OC Parks department. The design project team is composed of OC Parks as owner, Thirtieth Street Architects as historic architect, Structural Focus as structural engineer, Harris and Associates as construction manager, and Spectra Company as general contractor.



Other on-going historic preservation projects that the Spectra Company is working on include the Ford Theatre, Columbia Square, Hall of Justice, Elevator Cabs, Constance Hotel, and California's First Theatre. As a pioneer and leader in California, Spectra Company is committed to the protection and preservation of our country’s most cherished architectural, historic, and cultural landmarks.



“We offer diverse expertise, strong technical knowledge, and expert consultation. We value our staff, crews and customers, and realize that people are the key to our success,” the head of the company shares.



For more information about the company, visit http://spectracompany.com.