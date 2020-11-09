The Spice People Offers Aussie and Foreign Spices Such as the Indian Rogan Josh and South African Cape Malay Curry

Braeside, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- The Spice People offers various selections of quality backed products such as natural herbs and spices. Aside from their herbs and spices aromatic and flavoursome features, they are safe for usage since they do not possess fillers, additives, and preservatives. The Spice People have been providing several herbs and spices from various parts of the world for over 23 years and these products help to enrich peoples' lives. Their products offer several benefits to human health and can be added to several meals. The Spice People's inventory also consists of many Aussie spices and foreign products such as South African Cape Malay curry, curry Indian Rogan Josh, etc.



Answering a query, The Spice People's spokesperson commented, "Having over 23 years of experience, this Australian business which is The Spice People has a dedication towards making provision of the best herbs and spices that are being obtained worldwide. The Spice People was founded based on a passion to impact the knowledge for spices and well-being cooking globally. As the founder, Liz is well-known as one of Australia's experts and trusted mentors on the subject of spices".



The Spice People's products are known to be natural, and free of preservatives, filler, and additives. Multitudes of their blends are also salt, onion, and garlic free. The Spice People also have stock of one of the best Aussie spices in their consistently expanding catalogues, with products which include more than 175 various spices, blends, native spices, botanicals, salts, herbal and chai teas. More so, The Spice People's products are packaged in a high-barrier film with a zip that can be resealed in ensuring the optimal freshness of their products, as well as in enhancing their longevity.



The spokesperson further added, "The South African Cape Malay curry has its source from the early seventeenth century through the influence of the Indonesian immigrants that resided there. The South African Cape Malay curry features the mixture of sweet spices which include cinnamon and savoury spices like cardamom. This curry is an outstanding product as it is full-bodied, and is normally produced with coconut milk. Also, it is ideal for use in the family since it is a mild curry that is highly-aromatic".



In addition, the Cape Malay curry is manufactured from some international and local spices including chilli powder, fennel, coriander, cloves, sea salt, black pepper, cumin, black mustard, cinnamon, turmeric, fenugreek, as well as cardamom. It can be incorporated into meats and vegetables, most especially lamb and root vegetables. People who are in search of where they can get one of the best Cape Malay curry recipes can visit The Spice People's website for more details. More so, coconut milk can also be added to Cape Malay curry so as to make it rich and creamy.



The Indian Rogan Josh is a traditional Kashmiri curry with roots in Persian cuisine. It is produced with both international and local spices such as cayenne pepper, cloves, coriander, fennel, chilli powder, cumin, paprika, cardamom, cinnamon, and Australian sea salt. Dishes made with the Rogan Josh curry are often eaten with pulao (pilaf), steamed rice, different kinds of bread such as chapatti and naan.



