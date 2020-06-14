The Spice People Offers Chipotle and Mixed Spice for Sale

Braeside, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2020 -- The Spice People is an Australian owned and operated spice shop that has been in business for over 23 years. The online retail store was established from humble beginnings that were driven by the passion of Liz Edgecombe. The firm aims to connect people with spices in an enriching culinary adventure that makes eating interesting, fun, and wholesome. The Spice People's commitment to bringing out the best of every meal has led the firm to take on global outreach. They have an extensive inventory of herbs and spices and rare to find condiments.



Offering insight on how clients can use turmeric powder in their daily cooking, the company spokesperson said, "Turmeric is traditionally a rich coloring and flavouring agent in various Asian cuisines, primarily used in curries. It has a bitter, warm taste and mild earthy aroma. Turmeric can be used as a dyestuff and as ayurvedic medicine since it has high levels of curcumin. There are various ways in which people can use turmeric in daily cooking. Turmeric can be used in any egg preparation hence make a dish look good by imparting a bright yellow colour. It can also be used in salads where the salad can be dressed with turmeric to make the dish dressing inflammatory. Soups can be relished with the spice, which enhances the solubility of the soup as well as the absorption rate of curcumin in the bloodstream."



The Spice people offer chilli chipotle ground as one of their spices. Grounded chilli chipotle is rich in smokey flavour, with nutty, leathery notes that blend well with other intense flavours. This spice can be used in stews, soups, and casseroles. It can also be paired with beef, chicken, and pork chops. The spice can also be sprinkled to vegetables, meats, and sauces. Clients can purchase chipotle in Australia through the Spice People retail stores for $4.99. The spice is beneficial to health since it is rich in vitamins and minerals. The spice helps in reducing blood pressure, eliminate any respiratory conditions, and protect against intestinal diseases.



Speaking on ways in which clients can prepare tasty meals with chipotle, the company spokesperson said, "Chipotle has become a popular choice for home cooks since it produces a complex flavour to soups and stews. There are many variants of chipotle available that have distinct ways of preparation. The dry variant of chipotle can be prepared by first soaking it in warm water for one hour before using it in chilli, salsa, and chipotle sauce. The canned variant is always reconstituted. Therefore the entire content can be used in chipotle hummus to make a chipotle mayo dip. The powdered version of the chipotle makes a perfect seasoning for roasted vegetables and meats, popcorn and baked eggs. There is also the chipotle oil which can be brushed against meats and fish before barbequing."



The most popular spice used in European countries to flavour cakes, sweet pies, and more is the mixed spice. It is available at The Spice People where clients can purchase mixed spice for $3.45. It is also used for baking or desserts. The mixed spice is made up of classic and highly aromatic spice blend of sweet spices. Its ingredient is made from imported and local ingredients such as coriander, clove, cinnamon, ginger, and many more. Mixed spice is also beneficial to human health since it is additive-free, filler-free, preservative-free, and it has low or zero salt.



About The Spice People

Thespicepeople is an online store offering high quality and unique spices and herbs available across the globe. Clients can buy the best quality natural premium grade herbs and spices from their online store. Their online store offers an ideal opportunity for the clients where clients can check out their new meals. The spice People also offers a complete guide book of the art of seasoning to their clients so that they can master the art of cooking with spices.