The Spine Physicians Institute - Experts in Cervical Total Disc Replacement Surgery

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- When it comes to finding highly experienced spine surgeons in the area of cervical total disc replacement surgery the team at the Spine Physicians Institute is unrivaled. Their fellowship trained experts have years of experience in treating a wide range of conditions that require cervical total disc replacement.



Cervical total disc replacement, also referred to as Cervical TDR, has become an FDA-approved option for surgically treating symptomatic cervical disc disease. The procedure is quite similar to the anterior cervical discectomy and fusion, the only difference being that the defect that is created by removing the disc from between the two vertebrae is filled with a disc replacement device. The device allows for motion between the two vertebrae to be maintained and avoids the need for a fusion.



A specialist at the Spine Physicians Institute stated, “Cervical TDR can be used to preserve motion of the segment and decrease the incidence of adjacent segment disease, and it has been developed as an alternative to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion in the surgical treatment of degenerative disc disease. Overall, the clinical outcomes of cervical TDR in other studies have been acceptable, though the main advantage of the cervical disc replacement was supposed to be a decrease in adjacent segment disease compared to cervical fusion surgery, ACDF.”



While this is a relatively new procedure with less of a track record than the more traditional anterior cervical discectomy and fusion surgeries the team full understands the various complexities of the procedure and confidently offers Cervical Total Disc Replacement to patients in the Red Oak area.



About Spine Physicians Institute

The Spine Physicians Institute treats a full range of spine problems throughout Dallas, Plano, Red Oak, Irving, Frisco and around the DFW Metroplex. The institute's Mayo Fellowship trained board-certified spine surgeon, Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, keeps tabs on the newest advances in spinal care including minimally invasive spine surgery and disc replacement. He provides care for patients throughout the state of Texas and from multiple other states, and also serves patients outside the United States.



For more information visit http://spinephysiciansinstitute.com.



Contact:-

12200 park Central Dr,

Ste 135, Dallas TX 75251