The Spine Physicians Institute - Leaders in Pediatric Spine Care in Dallas, Plano, Irving and Red Oak

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Leading the charge when it comes to pediatric spine surgery in Dallas, Irving, Red Oak and Plano the Spine Physicians Institute and their expert team of spine surgeons understand that when it comes to the health and well being of your child that surgery should always be a last resort. Their goal is and has always been to get their patients back to living normal, active lifestyles so that they can go on enjoying life to its fullest.



Having treated countless pediatric patients throughout Dallas and the surrounding metroplex with conditions ranging from scoliosis, spondylolisthesis, kyphosis and numerous other syndromes’ and conditions associated with deformities of the spine they have become a trusted resource for parents looking to get answers to the questions they have about their child’s spinal health.



A representative for the Spine Physicians Institute elaborated further on their methodology for treating pediatric spine patients, “Our goal is to provide safe, effective state of the art treatment for these conditions through our highly skilled and expert trained pediatric orthopedic specialists.”



Through the Spine Physicians Institute’s advanced diagnostics and full understanding of their patient’s past medical history they are able to tailor a treatment plan that includes observation, lifestyle recommendations, non-invasive procedures, minimally invasive spine surgery and other advanced procedures tailored to each individual patient.



Whether your child has early on-set scoliosis, infantile scoliosis and other spine deformities the Spine Physicians Institute can be a great resource for getting your child back to living life to its fullest.



About Spine Physicians Institute

The Spine Physicians Institute treats a full range of spine problems throughout Dallas, Plano, Red Oak, Irving, Frisco and around the DFW Metroplex. The institute’s Mayo Fellowship trained board-certified spine surgeon, Dr. Venkat Sethuraman and his team of expert surgeons, keeps tabs on the newest advances in spinal care including minimally invasive spine surgery and disc replacement. It provides care for patients throughout the state of Texas and multiple other states, and also serves patients outside the United States.



For more details visit http://spinephysiciansinstitute.com



Contact Details

12200 park Central Dr, Ste 135, Dallas TX 75251