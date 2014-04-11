The Spine Physicians Institute Offering Patients in Dallas, Plano, Red Oak and Irving with the Latest in Spine Care

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2014 -- Mayo Clinic Trained and Board Certified Spine Surgeon Dr. Venkat Sethuraman and his team of fellowship trained specialists at the Spine Physicians Institute have remained at the forefront of pediatric and adult spinal deformity, spinal tumors and other conditions of the spine. Serving patients throughout the Dallas, Plano, Red Oak, Irving and surrounding DFW marketplace their goal is to ensure that their patients get back to living a life free of back and neck pain. To accomplish this they rely on the latest in advanced diagnostics coupled with a rich understanding of their patient’s lifestyle and medical history. A representative from the Spine Physicians Institute stated “Spine surgery is always a last resort when non-invasive treatment options are not resolving the issues at hand. In many cases our patients are able to alleviate many of their symptoms through physical therapy and get back to living their lives.” Should surgery come into play the Spine Physicians Institute can determine if the patient is a candidate for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery or if a more traditional form of surgery is necessary. Many of their patients in Dallas, Red Oak, Irving and Plano that have undergone Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery procedures generally find that the road to recovery is much faster when compared to more traditional methods. In any event patients will find that the Spine Physicians Institute’s mission of putting their patient’s interest above and beyond anything else is exactly what they will find when they visit any of their area DFW office locations.



About the Spine Physicians Institute

The Spine Physicians Institute treats a full range of spine problems throughout Dallas, Plano, Red Oak, Irving, Frisco and around the DFW Metroplex and our Mayo Fellowship trained board-certified spine surgeon, Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, keeps current on the newest advances in spinal care including minimally invasive spine surgery and disc replacement. Dr. Sethuraman and the staff at The Spine Physicians Institute are committed to making your treatment as easy on you as possible. Most of the services you will need are handled on-site at one of our conveniently located facilities in Dallas, Red Oak, Plano or Irving with access to the most sophisticated technology to provide you with the best care available. We care for patients within the local geographic area, throughout the state of Texas and from multiple other states, and also serve patients from outside of the United States.



For more information visit their website at: http://spinephysiciansinstitute.com/