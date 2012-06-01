The Spirit of Punk and Rockabilly Thrives at Lucky13Clothing.net

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- Music and fashion have always seemed to go hand in hand. Whether the scene is grunge, glam, pop or punk, fashion usually plays a big part in the rock-and-roll lifestyle. Although the styles may vary, the sentiment stays the same, and musicians are always more than happy to dress up for their fans.



In the world of rockabilly, psychobilly and punk rock, the Lucky 13 brand has been known for years. It is a staple of this scene and is only gaining in popularity as time goes by. For this reason, music and fashion lovers across the country cannot stop talking about a new website called Lucky13Clothing.net, which provides a glimpse into the Lucky 13 lifestyle.



Lucky13Clothing.net explains more about the brand



“Lucky 13 is an American hot rod clothing company proudly servicing pinup, rockabilly, psychobilly, rock ’n’ roll, and punk rock guys and gals for over 15 years. If you are looking for apparel with a rock and roll attitude and pin-up flare then you need Lucky 13 in your life.”



The website also discusses the place of Lucky 13 in the punk rock world, declaring, “The brand sponsors numerous bands including Dropkick Murphys, Mad Sin, and Nekromantix. Lucky 13 continues to create some of the most distinctive and on trend clothing for the punk rock lifestyle.”



On this website, music and fashion fans alike will find interesting articles about the interactions between Lucky 13 clothing and the music world. Fans can travel through time and receive an in-depth music history lesson thanks to articles that discuss early punk legends like The Stooges and The Ramones. They can also read the stories of current bands in the music scene today. These bands incorporate the spirit of punk and rockabilly into their music and are supported by Lucky 13 apparel. Certain bands even discuss their own experiences with the Lucky 13 brand.



Curious fans can use the Lucky13Clothing.net search tool to find articles on specific topics of interest, or they can browse through category tags like “rockabilly,” “punk” and “clothing.” The website also features links that fans can check out if they want even more information about Lucky 13.



