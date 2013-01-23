The Sporting Club, a Successful Fitness Center in San Diego Offers Gift Certificates

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- The Sporting Club, a successful fitness center providing numerous fitness programs, is offering gift certificates for purchase that can be redeemed for use in the facility’s San Diego Spa. As part of The Sporting Club, The Spa offers numerous custom designed therapy packages designed to help ease body stress after a workout at the club.



The Spa at The Sporting Club’s services offer different therapies that provide a heightened level of relaxation and rejuvenation that the body needs. The Spa’s massage therapies include deep tissue massage, signature Sporting Club sports massage for serious athletes, as well as mom-to-be massage for pregnant members.



Skincare therapies are also provided such as custom calming facials and alpha beta power peels, as well as body therapies like back facials and sea salt body polish, among many others. The Spa also offer spa packages that coincide with The Sporting Club’s customized workouts, allowing customers have a complete San Diego fitness experience with a custom workout and therapy package rolled into one.



Members who want to share the experience can do so by giving their friends and family The Spa Gift certificates that they can make custom on the Sporting Club’s website. Members simply indicate on the certificate either a monetary amount that can be used as payment at The Sporting Club, or services that can be availed of directly when visiting the fitness center.



Different designs fit for different occasions are available for the gift certificates, allowing members to make the perfect gift certificate to give. They get to include a personal message and choose whether to send the certificate by email or print and send themselves, and can be used by either members or non-members of the club.



To order and send an instant gift certificate for The Spa, interested parties can visit http://www.thesportingclub.com.



The Sporting Club is a leading fitness center that offers a wide range of programs that aim to help members meet their fitness goals. Based in San Diego, their programs include personal training, yoga, Pilates, tennis, basketball, and many more.



