The Sporting Club of San Diego Introduces Jiu-Jitsu Training to Trendy Lineup of Group Fitness Classes

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The Sporting Club, San Diego’s premiere fitness center, is expanding their already amazing group fitness department with the addition of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. This group-oriented class is the perfect supplement to any workout regime, providing an active, hands on approach to a world-renowned martial art that promotes confidence, conditioning, strength, and harmony of body and mind.



Jiu-Jitsu is many things. It’s a martial art, a self-defense system, a combat sport, and some would say, a way of life. Born out of the age-old art of Judo, Japanese for the “gentle way,” Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu distinguishes itself from its parent form by combining both martial arts and sport. The sporting aspect of BJJ promotes physical fitness, competitive drive, and character building, in addition to self-defense.



The introduction of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu into The Sporting Clubs already extensive group exercise department allows members the opportunity to practice and train in an exotic martial art while taking advantage of the club’s world-class facilities and staff. Beginning in July, and running on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7:15, Sporting Club patrons can immerse themselves in the rigorous, high-energy world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The classes will be lead by The Sporting Club’s own personal trainers, Leo & Aaron, whose extensive knowledge of the style and dedication to fitness assure that each participant will receive all the benefits this unique class has to offer.



Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu offers a unique approach to self-defense and fitness. By combining the defense aspects of martial arts with the camaraderie and fitness training of sport, BJJ offers participants the chance to build a defined, healthy physique, and a confidant mind. With an emphasis on ground fighting, Jiu-Jitsu promotes the idea that, with the proper training and tactics, even the smallest and weakest defendant can defeat an attacker.



Typical BJJ training involves cardio warm ups followed by detailed technique instruction which is then finished out with a series of drills and sparring. By participating in a group class, members have the ability to apply their techniques and train in real time, all under the supervision and tutelage of credentialed professionals.



About The Sporting Club

The Sporting Club is one of San Diego’s premier gyms and is better known as a full service health club. With over 70 group fitness classes offered each week, state of the art equipment, a full sized olympic swimming pool, highly credentialed staff and personal trainers, and executive amenities; it is well known among residents and members as a place for better health.