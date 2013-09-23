The Spring Carnival, Great Markets and City Edge Apartments in Melbourne Awaits Entertainment Buffs

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- The spring carnival, great markets and City Edge apartments in Melbourne awaits business travelers or entertainment buffs. Whether travelling for the business purpose or just to have a great vacation and fun, Melbourne has a lot to do, see or experience while enjoying a comfortable stay at spacious accommodation at City Edge. Their great values for money accommodation deals in Melbourne, having all the great feature of a quality hotel helps one for a homely stay.



Melbourne, being an entertainment hub offers some serious fun and entertainment options and a homely accommodation with a modest price tag. City Edge Apartment Hotels have conveniently located accommodation, all just at a walking distance to the Melbourne CBD, famous sporting and cultural hubs, and enticing tourist destinations.



Whether someone is a business traveler or a globetrotter, Melbourne has the best to explore and City Edge Apartment Hotels have the perfect relaxing accommodation. Their short stay apartments in Melbourne are next to some of the Melbourne’s most beautiful parks. The spring of September makes a picture perfect environment with blooming oaks and elm trees.



One can choose accommodation at any of their six convenient locations, all having fully furnished studio apartments in Melbourne, 2 bedroom apartment or a 4 bedroom one. Another benefit of staying at one of their accommodations is that some of their Melbourne accommodations are just a short walk away to the MCG, Tennis Centre, Art Galleries and Concert Stadiums.



About cityedge.com.au

City Edge Apartment Hotels offers quality apartment accommodation in Melbourne for the informed traveler at the right price. City Edge is known for its friendly, efficient and reliable apartment accommodation solutions in servicing the needs of informed and value conscious travelers for nearly two decades. Their apartments are in locations specifically selected close to key Melbourne business centers and tourist destinations. A City Edge apartment is complete with living, dining and sleeping areas and fully equipped kitchens.



To know more about their services, please visit http://www.cityedge.com.au