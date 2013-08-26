Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Sri Lankan Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides analysis on competitive benchmarking along with top companies active across the Sri Lanka defense industry. It features insights into the recent activity and strategic initiatives of key public sector companies that support the industry. The information is divided into sections such as company overview, products and services and alliances, to give the reader an understanding of the business environment in which the defense industry operates.



Summary

SDI's "The Sri Lankan Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the top companies of the defense industry in Sri Lanka.



The Sri Lankan defense industry is largely underdeveloped with limited participation from domestic suppliers. Almost all of the nation's defense requirements are met through direct sales from foreign suppliers, a trend that is likely to remain unchanged throughout the forecast period.



Reasons To Buy

"The Sri Lankan Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the Sri Lanka defense industry.

- Identify top companies in the Sri Lanka defense industry along with profiles of those companies.

- Analyse the activity of key defense companies (both domestic and foreign), together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Companies Mentioned



AmSafe Bridport, Colombo Dockyard Plc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140303/the-sri-lankan-defense-industry-competitive-landscape-and-strategic-insights-to-2018-market-profile.html