The Sri Lankan Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile - Latest Report

The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.
Summary
ICD Research's "The Sri Lankan Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Sri Lanka
The Sri Lankan defense industry is highly dependent on foreign suppliers to satisfy the demand for military modernization. Underdeveloped domestic defense capabilities, in addition to internal and external security threats, require the nation to import military hardware
