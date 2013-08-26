Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Sri Lankan Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides a detailed Porter's five force analysis on the Sri Lanka defense industry.



The Sri Lankan defense industry is characterized by low spending power and a lack of domestic defense capabilities. An underdeveloped domestic defense industrial base makes the country heavily dependent on foreign arms suppliers. Additionally, a lack of adequate financial resources further limits the overall negotiation power of the government, the sole procurer of military hardware in the country.



Summary

SDI's "The Sri Lankan Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the industry dynamics of the defense industry in Sri Lanka.



In particular, this report offers in-depth analysis on Industry structure with five forces analysis, to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are likely to develop in the future.



Among the key areas discussed as part of the analysis are: the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, the barriers to entry, the intensity of rivalry, and the threat of substitution.



Reasons To Buy

"The Sri Lankan Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the industry dynamics of the Sri Lanka defense industry.

- Understand Porter's five force analysis of the Sri Lanka defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



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