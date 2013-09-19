New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "The Sri Lankan Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2013-18, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Summary
SDI's "The Sri Lankan Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Sri Lanka.
With a defense budget of US$1.7 billion and less than 5% marked for capital expenditure, Sri Lanka presents few opportunities for foreign defense companies. Rebuilding northern parts of the country, which were destroyed during the war and repayment of loans taken during the war, are expected to drive the country's military expenditure, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% over the forecast period.
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Reasons to Get This Report
"The Sri Lankan Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Sri Lanka defense industry.
- Understand the budget allocation of the Sri Lanka defense industry.
- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast.
- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets.
- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Sri Lanka defense industry."
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