This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Sri Lankan defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
The Sri Lankan defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017, offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Sri Lankan defense industry.
Sri Lankan defense expenditure declined at a CAGR of -2.99% during the review period to value US$1.3 billion in 2012. However, the country's military expenditure is estimated to register an increase in CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period, to value US$1.8 billion in 2017. Defense expenditure is expected to be driven by factors such as post war rehabilitation, a tense relationship with India and a persistent threat from separatists. The country's defense budget as a percentage of GDP is also expected to decline from 2.3% in 2012 to 1.7% in 2017. Overall, the country is expected to invest an estimated US$8.1 billion in its armed forces during the forecast period, out of which approximately US$0.43 billion will be earmarked for the acquisition of defense equipment.
Post-war rehabilitation efforts, a tense relationship with India and persistent threats from separatists are expected will drive the defense expenditure. During the forecast period the country is expected to invest US$7.07 billion in the fulfillment of its defense requirements, stimulated by factors such as post-war rehabilitation, a tense relationship with India and the persistent threat from separatists. Sri Lankan defense expenditure is expected to significantly increase during the forecast period, due to the need to consolidate defense assets after a civil war which lasted 20 years.
The Sri Lankan Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AmSafe Bridport, Colombo Dockyard Plc
