Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Sri Lankan Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Sri Lanka defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports. The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.



Summary

SDI's "The Sri Lankan Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Sri Lanka.



The Sri Lankan defense industry is highly dependent on foreign suppliers to satisfy the demand for military modernization. Underdeveloped domestic defense capabilities, in addition to internal and external security threats, require the nation to import military hardware. As a result, the country has so far been unable to export defense equipment.



Reasons To Buy

"The Sri Lankan Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into industry import and export dynamics.

- Analyse trends of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Sri Lanka defense industry.

- Critically assess the investment opportunities available in the Sri Lanka defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



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