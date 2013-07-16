The Standard Wedding, Event Group Launches Efforts to Provide Quality Event Services

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Statistics reveal 81 percent of wedding guests find entertainment choice to be the most memorable aspect of a wedding, with 65 percent of couples wishing they had chosen a DJ instead of a band. Common knowledge dictates photographs provide a life long preservation of this exclusive day in a couple's life. By combining both features, The Standard Wedding and Event Group has launched efforts to provide couples with quality, affordable wedding packages.



Michael Williams of The Standard Wedding and Event Group explained, "Value and quality are the driving force behind our company. We were founded on more than 20 years of expertise in the wedding and DJ event industries. We train and certify our event specialists before allowing them to execute an event. Our photographers are educated in lighting, composition, event coordination and perfecting the editing process. Our DJ's are held to the strictest standards as well."



Continued Williams, "On our website, standardevents.com, couples are able to plan their photography package with our effective, user friendly online planning tools. This process, along with email and phone conferences, eliminates the need for face to face meetings prior to the event date. Our photo production team puts all pictures through a comprehensive editing process before they are released to the bride and groom. Photos are guaranteed to be available to the newlywed couple within 2 weeks following their wedding. At that time, they will be able to access their pictures through their account without any special software. They own full rights to all photographs and are able to print, email, share or anything else they wish to do with them. If desired, they can order prints from us and we will ship them directly to their home."



"Our DJ services are equally simple to plan," said Williams, "Our unique music engine allows couples to choose the songs they want to be played and those they don't. The result is a music lineup tailored specifically for them. In addition to our wedding packages, we also offer our services for corporate events, private parties, school dances and more. We can provide decor, lighting and other features if our clients so desire. Our streamlined techniques allow us to offer our clients competitive pricing without sacrificing quality. Potential clients may create their event planning account at standardevents.co. "



About The Standard Wedding and Event Group

A Pittsburgh based wedding and event company, The Standard Wedding and Event Group specializes in photography and DJ entertainment as well as decor, lighting and other enhancements. They operate mainly within the Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Metropolitan areas while offering travel services if necessary.