Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank) is a state-owned bank that provides a wide range of commercial banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The bank principally focuses on the export-import banking activities, such as trade finance and documentary business. Its portfolio of products and services includes deposits, investment securities, promissory notes, foreign exchange services, deposits, commercial loans, current accounts, overdrafts, letters of credit, and financial lease receivables. It also operates as the financial agent of the Government of Ukraine with respect to loans from foreign financial institutions. The bank operated through a network of 29 branches and 97 sub-branches across all regions of Ukraine as on July 1, 2013. In addition, it has overseas representative offices located in London, the UK and New York City, the US. Ukreximbank is headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine.



Companies Mentioned



The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine



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