The Steel Line Group Releases New Ranges of Garage Doors for Residential Use

Brisbane, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Garage doors provide ready access as well as security for cars, but garages are also commonly used as workshops and storage, even as a place for teenagers or the young at heart to hold band practice. This versatile room is used for such a wide variety of applications it’s no wonder that home owners wish to consider a wide variety of doors for their garage that suit their specific needs. The Steel Line Group has been manufacturing shutters, doors, garage doors and roller doors for business, homes and industry for over 30 years, and has now expanded its range of commercially available garage doors for residential homes.



The garage doors come in a wide variety of colours and materials and can be hand operated or fully automated, activated by a button held on a keyring. Tilt doors are ideal for garages that don’t have enough space for a roller door, while specialty doors can be created to suit the design needs of fashionable homes, including the use of exotic materials, colours and styles.



The company has over 30 years’ experience in fabricating steel based door constructions, and its latest creation is a timber garage roller door that uses a steel skeleton as the basis for a fine red cedar wood construction that is not only functional, but looks beautiful.



A spokesperson for The Steel Line Group explained, “We have offered residential garage doors for decades but with the release of a new, more expansive range we are confident that we can now offer one of the most versatile product ranges in the country. Our garage doors come in every size and shape to fit any garage, and come both in single solid doors and as roller doors, tilt doors and speciality doors, making it one of the most versatile ranges on the market. Consumers would do well to discover the possibilities now that we have diversified our product fabrication, and because we produce our doors ourselves, people can always be assured of the quality. ”



About The Steel Line Group

The Steel Line Group offers a complete range of residential garage doors, garage and shed roller doors, industrial shutters, timber garage doors, tilt garage doors and a complete range of garage door operators for residential and industrial applications. The Steel-Line group also manufactures Decowood garage doors which is a process invented by Decoral in Italy which transfers a photo image of wood from a plastic film onto steel. The Steel-Line group also has industrial and custom residential garage door manufacturing facilities in most major cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth at Mirage, Accent and Rossdoor locations. For more information, please visit: http://www.steel-line.com.au/