The Steve Austin Show Podcast Debut

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Podcastone.com, the premier destination for great podcasts, and Steve Austin and have joined forces to bring Steve’s Broken Skull Ranch lifestyle to the digital world with the launch of The Steve Austin Show on Friday, April 5, 2013. Each week Austin will shake things up by sharing his thoughts on everything from current events, to his career as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, to his life at the Broken Skull Ranch, the toughest ranch in Texas. Austin will also give his listeners the chance to participate and interact with him via Twitter and Facebook.



LaunchpadDigital Media/PodcastOne.com Chairman Norm Pattiz said, "Steve Austin is a sports legend and big screen action hero to millions around the world. We are proud to help Steve connect with his loyal fans everywhere and give advertisers the opportunity to align with the iconic brand he embodies.”



“I’m pumped to launch The Steve Austin Show with PodcastOne.com this week,” said Austin. “This is the perfect partnership and I am excited to lay some stone cold wisdom on the world.”



Steve Austin is a professional wrestling Hall of Famer, action star and successful reality TV host, who’s long list of credits include The Longest Yard with Adam Sandler, The Condemned, Sylvester Stallone’s The Expendables, Damage, Hunt to Kill, The Stranger, and Tactical Force, among others. Austin hits the big screen this summer in Adam Sandler’s comedy Grown Ups 2.



PodcastOne.com is the new online destination for free discovery and enjoyment of all the best podcasts. Launched in February, PodcastOne.com is already home to over 200 popular podcasts including CBS News, Adam Carolla, Jay Mohr, Dennis Miller, Ron Paul, Penn Jillette, Laura Ingraham, Maria Menounos, Tom Green, Dr. Drew and many more.



PodcastOne.com is represented for ad sales by Launchpad Digital Media, its in-house digital rep firm. Launchpad represents podcasts aggregating over 100 million downloads every month. It's a convenient single source for advertisers to access a growing, diverse and engaged audience on their time, and on their terms.



About Launchpad Digital Media

Launchpad Digital Media (www.launchpaddigitalmedia.com), a division of Courtside Entertainment Group, is one of the largest players in on-demand media. Launchpad’s podcast platform includes some of the biggest names in on-demand entertainment including Adam Carolla, CBS News, AfterBuzz TV with Maria Menounos, Dennis Miller, Jay Mohr, Laura Ingraham, Dr. Drew, Tom Green, Mark & Lynda, Brian & Jill, Penn Jillette, Rooster Teeth and the Toad Hop Network just to mention a few.



