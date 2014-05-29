The Steve Harvey Show Introduces Innovative Fashion Pepper Spray Bracelet

Hebron, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Remember the bulky, awkward pepper spray that your mother carried in her purse with her to the grocery store? Forget all about that. When popular talk show host, Steve Harvey, put out the word that he wanted to feature some innovative moms and their inventions, he did not expect to find the Little Viper. Created by Caroline Olah, the Little Viper is a cute bracelet with a powerful punch. Olah appeared on the Steve Harvey Show in April 2014, along with two other “mompreneurs,” and explained how the attractive, practical pepper spray bracelet was born—so to speak.



Olah, the mother of two daughters, was alarmed by statistics about the rise in attacks against young women. She believed that if these victims had an easily accessible mode of defense, then their stories may have ended differently. With her passion to solve this problem and protect her daughters, came the ingenious idea to make a bracelet with a small but potent pepper spray attached.



Steve Harvey, said, “I like that,” after seeing a demonstration of the pepper spray during her appearance on his show. He then asked the audience, “Great idea?” They responded with thunderous applause and cheers. He added, “Wow!”



The live audience was not the only ones impressed. Sales and inquiries increased overnight and the testimonials poured in both on the Steve Harvey Show website as well as the Little Viper website. One viewer wrote, “What a great idea. I saw it on the Steve Harvey show and knew I needed to order. Walking is becoming dangerous so now I can always be prepared to help myself get away,” she said.



Olah said the response to the national debut of her product on the Steve Harvey Show has been wonderful. “We received quite an overwhelming, positive response from viewers after the show aired. So many mothers, fathers, teens, etc. told us how they thought it was a brilliant idea. We had parents buying them for their children in college; people buying them for their friends, their elderly mothers and fathers. We even had a big amount of joggers and walkers buy them in bulk for their 'walker clubs’. It proved this bracelet is for everybody!”



The Little Viper is the first pepper spray self-defense bracelet. It is light, weighing just an ounce, and has an impressive three foot range that inhibits assailants with 3-6 bursts of 10% OC pepper spray. The adjustable silicone bracelet is 8.5" in length and is available in black or pink.



To learn more about the Little Viper, please visit http://www.LittleViper.com



See the Little Viper on Steve Harvey @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMGtZP17W-A



For additional information and images please visit http://www.LittleViper.com



Twitter: @LittleViperUSA or Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LittleViperUSA



Media inquiries: Caroline Olah, (info@littleviper.com)



Caroline Olah

Little Viper

625 Springwood Drive

Hebron, IN 46341

888-861-1704

http://www.LittleViper.com