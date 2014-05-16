The Stewardess Bible's Guide Offers Affordable Information in Two New Modules

Middelburg, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The Stewardess Bible module one and module two, are now for sale.



Honouring The Stewardess Bibles directive of offering free and affordable information, these modules are a fantastic one stop resource for every super yacht stewardess.



The Stewardess Bible’s Guide to Achieving Excellence in Service - Module One, is a collaboration of over 22 years of top end hospitality experience from a range of perspectives: a super yacht stewardess, a chief stewardess, a purser, a hotel manager and an event manager.



- The guide has something for everyone, from a junior yacht stewardess through to the management level Chief Stewardess, Standard operational procedures specific to the super yacht interior department.

- A framework for smooth communications.

- Easy to follow theoretical explanations.

- Practical tips with real life case studies



“Cocktails” is the second book of The Stewardess Bible trilogy series. This book complements module one. Containing hundreds of recipes, a measure and conversion guide for international yachts, an overview of bar equipment and helpful hints and tips on preparing and decorating cocktails.



It contains information about the liquor and ingredients used in cocktail making with helpful alternative substitutes, as well as some interesting historical facts about the origins and names of cocktails.



THE STEWARDESS BIBLE'S GUIDE TO HOUSEKEEPING PERFECTION (MODULE THREE) is due to be released at the end of May.



About Stewardess Bible

The Stewardess Bible is a website that offers free and affordable information to the super yacht stewardess. Founded in 2012, The Stewardess Bible has consistently offered free information and advice.



It is free to sign up and ask a question. It is an invaluable resource for any super yacht stewardess looking for operational support.



The Stewardess Bible is a privately owned website based in Middelburg the Netherlands.

Contact Kylie O’Brien at +31 (0) 621 163 893 or email at kylie@stewardessbible.com for more information.



Media Contact :



Kylie O'Brien

Statenhove

Middelburg, 4336CB

Netherlands.

+31 (0) 621 163 893

kylie@stewardessbible.com

www.stewardessbible.com