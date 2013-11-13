The Store Room Launches Self Storage Referral Program

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- The Store Room, a South Florida Self Storage facility, is offering special deals for clients who refer others to its services. Details can be found in the “Specials/Promotions” section of its official website at SFlorifdaSelfStorage.com, where users are advised to call the company for more details.



The referral program is one of the most generous in the storage industry, providing clients with up to $75 of credit towards their rental space for referring a friend, family member and/or businesses that rents from The Store Room. Furthermore, referred clients in turn receive up to $75 credit toward their rentals. Furthermore, there is no limit to the program, allowing all clients to indefinitely benefit from the service so long as they meet the parameters.



This is one of several discounts and deals offered by the company, which include move-in specials, customer referral rewards, specials for members of the military, and more. These promotional deals are intended to reach out to new clients, especially in light of the growing demand for storage space in the fast-growing region.



The Store Room utilizes the latest technologies and strategies in order to ensure that its storage space is optimally efficient and versatile. It even offers the services of an onsite retail store that provides a wide selection of packing boxes, brand name containers, and other moving supplies. This allows for easy access to any additional resources that may be needed in the course of storing or retrieving goods.



The Store Room’s generous promotional deals and wide array of innovative services coincides with its explicit commitment to customer service. The prominent self storage company operates three state-of-the-art and centrally-located facilities in South Florida.