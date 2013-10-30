The Store Room Offering Special Discount for Active Military Members

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- In an effort to honor American soldiers, The Store Room, a South Florida Self Storage facility, is offering a special deal for active members of the armed forces. Details can be found in the “Specials/Promotions” section of its official website at SFlorifdaSelfStorage.com, where users are advised to call the company for more details.



This is one of several discounts and deals offered by the company, which include move-in specials, customer referral rewards, and more. These promotional deals are intended to reach out to new clients, especially in light of the growing demand for storage space in the fast-growing region. The Store Room utilizes the latest technologies and strategies in order to ensue that its storage space is optimally efficient and able to accommodate a variety of needs.



To that end, its hurricane-resistant facility consists of 959 durable and air conditioned storage units that are available in both large and small sizes. Free wireless internet is provided on the premises, allowing clients to coordinate or access any logistical support they may need.



In order to maximize safety and security, there is an innovative computerized access system and 24-hour video surveillance, which limits access to non-users. Additionally, The Store Room is strategically located in an active and accessible part of the city, and is open seven days a week for all users.



Uniquely, the facility also provide accommodations for wine storage, with units that include temperature control (55° to 59°F) and humidity control (60% to 75%) systems, back-up generator power, and even retrieval, pickup, and delivery service. Specialized storage rooms are available for records management, which also entail optional retrieval, pickup, and delivery service.



Finally, clients can utilize an onsite retail store that provides a wide selection of packing boxes, brand name containers, and other moving supplies. This allows for easy access to any additional resources that may be needed in the course of storing or retrieving goods.



The convenient array of services, in addition to these generous promotional deals, coincides with the company’s explicit commitment to customer service.