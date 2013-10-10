The Strawberry Pot: Powerful New Book Aims to Cut Bullying by Teaching Children and Teens the Language of Empathy

Rialto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Rialto, California–Even though October is National Anti-Bullying Month and everyone from parents to politicians are working hard to effect change, bullying is still an American epidemic that is spiraling out of control. However, a potentially life-changing new book is expected to inspire thousands of youths to develop good character and treat their peers with the respect and dignity they deserve.



‘The Strawberry Pot’ is unlike any anti-bullying book ever written. Rather than lecture children and teenagers with obvious force, Lea Michelle Cash’s revolutionary approach uses a captivating story through a powerful metaphor to teach youth the language of empathy and compassion.



Synopsis:



‘The Strawberry Pot’ is an inspiring and powerful coming of age chapter book, designed to build peace and good character through the eyes of a fifth grade student overcoming difficulties and challenges in her young life. Through the use of a metaphor children before and during adolescence are taught to value and appreciate the beauty in all human beings, and to celebrate humanity, its similarities and differences with kindness and peaceful alternatives. Dramatic, compassionate and deeply moving, ‘The Strawberry Pot’ takes readers to a place of understanding, the importance of teaching tolerance.



The story is written to inspire "change" within a young reader's heart using the language of empathy, a different perspective of preventing bullying and non-violence in school.



What's the Story- This inspiring book tells a story about Makayla Ambani as she recalls it. Her life as a child has never been perfect. In fifth grade, she finds it difficult to get along with a new boy that comes to her school who happens to be a bully. While writing a class peacemaker assignment for English, the new boy makes her life more complicated and frustrating. Makayla's father gives her some loving, valuable moral advice, and Makayla transforms her life because of it. During this process, she learns two valuable lessons: to love herself—and to appreciate and celebrate the beauty, uniqueness, and differences in others.



As the author explains, her book addresses the country’s out-of-control prevalence of bullying.



“At the end of the day, bullying achieves nothing. Whether you are the target of bullying, a witness to bullying, or the person who bullies, everybody suffers. Parents, teachers and the community at large are looking for ways to inspire youth towards seeing the beauty in themselves and others as human beings,” says Cash, Founder of The Brightest Star, Inc. – a non-profit organization that assists youth thriving in foster care.



Continuing, “The Strawberry Pot is beautifully written to empower and inspire dialogue with young people towards applying the moral which they will never ever forget. The book also empowers the feelings of foster youths, which apply to the mission of The Brightest Star, Inc. In fact, the book is a fundraiser for my charity, with both causes working hand-in-hand.”



Since its release, the book had garnered a string of rave reviews. For example, Dave Block comments, “How beautifully captivating this is, and a very appreciative reminder that you must love yourself before others can love you. Without reservation, I heartily recommend this book.”



‘The Strawberry Pot’, published by Outskirts Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/19jyPVH



For more information on The Brightest Star, Inc., visit: http://thebrighteststar.org.



About Lea Michelle Cash

Lea Michelle Cash, raised in Brighton, Massachusetts, is the founder of The Brightest Star, Inc. dedicated to building dreams and the self-esteem of children and teens thriving in foster care. She is a graduate of the University of Phoenix and California State University, San Bernardino. She is an entertainment reporter and resides in Rialto, California.