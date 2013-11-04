The Stress Relievers Hold Monthly Gathering to Benefit God's Little Acres

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- The Stress Relievers is a group of family-owned businesses in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area that sponsors networking events dedicated to improving the local community. Douglas Orr Plumbing, Best Roofing, Elcon Electric, Driveway Maintenance, and Service Master 24/7 started the group in order to establish more informal networking opportunities for their clients while also having a positive impact on the quality of life for fellow community members. Clients can attend this month’s Happy Hour on Wednesday, November 13, 2013, from 5:30-7:30 P.M. at Maguires Hill 16.



Get Away for a Night to Provide Children with a Much-Needed Getaway



On November 13, 2013, Stress Relievers will sponsor a happy hour benefiting God’s Little Acres. God’s Little Acres is a local nonprofit, multi-cultural, non-religious organization that provides safe recreational opportunities for children with terminal illness or developmental disabilities and their families. This worthy charity gives children a needed escape from their typical hospital surroundings. The 5-acre ranch is located in Coconut Creek, FL and provides fun and controlled events and activities for children between the ages of 2 and 11 with diagnoses such as cancer, leukemia, AIDS, cerebral palsy, autism, down syndrome, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, and many others. Children come from area facilities such as Holy Cross, Joe DiMaggio, Broward Children’s Diagnostic Center, and Miami Children’s Hospital. The children and their families are able to come to the ranch, free of charge, for an entire day to enjoy miniature horses, hay rides, clown shows, lunches, a petting zoo, games, ice cream, and many other entertainers. God’s Little Acres also ensures that they bring home special gifts to remember their day at the ranch. Since the charity’s inception, it has served over 9000 deserving children and their families.



Bring a Little Taste of Thanksgiving Home to Children and Their Families



November’s happy hour benefits God’s Little Acres with its efforts to collect and create Thanksgiving Baskets for all the families that God’s Little Acres serves. The group needs the following items to create the baskets: canned whole kernel corn, canned green beans, canned yams/sweet potatoes, canned pumpkin, corn bread or biscuit mix, cranberry sauce, jars of ready-made turkey gravy, box of turkey stuffing mix, box of instant mashed potatoes, turkey or chicken broth, disposable turkey roasting pan, $25 Gift Card from any local supermarket to be used for perishable items (turkey, milk).



Clients, including property managers and board members, can attend the event for free and will receive one free drink ticket and free appetizers. On top of that, for every needed item collected, guests will receive an additional free drink ticket (maximum of 3 per person). But if that weren’t enough to get you out to the happy hour this month, any guest who brings a property manager or board member—who has not attended a prior happy hour—will be entered to win a $125 VISA Gift Card.



Clients Can Register Now to Attend November’s Stress Reliever Happy Hour



The Happy Hour will take place at Maguires Hill 16, 535 N. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, from 5:30-7:3- P.M. on Wednesday, November 13, 2013.



Support God’s Little Acres and Douglas Orr Plumbing by registering for this event.



Company: Douglas Orr Plumbing

Media Contact Name: Marcus Spiegelberg (General Manager)

Address: 301 Flagler Drive, Miami Springs, FL 33166

Phone: 305.887.1687

Email: marcus@orrplumbing.com

Website: http://www.orrplumbing.com/