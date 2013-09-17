The Stress Relievers "Spread the Love" to Benefit the Pantry of Broward

Miami Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- The Stress Relievers is a group of family-owned businesses in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area that sponsors networking events dedicated to improving the local community. Douglas Orr Plumbing, Best Roofing, Elcon Electric, Driveway Maintenance, and Service Master 24/7 started the group in order to establish more informal networking opportunities for their clients while also having a positive impact on the quality of life for fellow community members. Clients can attend the “Spread the Love” Happy Hour on Wednesday, September 11, 2013, from 5:30-7:30 P.M. at Maguires Hill 16.



Stress Relievers Hosts Happy Hour for a Worthy Cause



On September 11, 2013, Stress Relievers will sponsor a happy hour benefiting The Pantry of Broward. Clients, including property managers and board members, can attend “Spread the Love,” a Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive, where they will receive one free drink tix, and free appetizers. For every jar of peanut butter donated, guests will receive an additional free drink tix (limit 3 per person). There will also be raffles and a Peanut Butter & Jelly Bake-Off, with prizes for the winners.



Donate Peanut Butter to “Spread the Love” to Area Senior Citizens



September’s happy hour benefits The Pantry of Broward with its Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive. The Pantry of Broward is a local nonprofit organization that assists low-income seniors and grandparents raising their grandchildren throughout Broward County. The Pantry provides a 55-pound food box with nutritious items such as milk, juice, cereal, soup, tuna, canned fruits and veggies, pastas, rice, breads, and peanut butter & jelly. They also provide a wide-range of comprehensive services for seniors on a low, fixed income. The organization can assist seniors with locating affordable housing, transportation, financial services, and other resources. The Pantry will also escort clients on doctor’s visits, court dates, and other appointments. They provide budget analysis, emergency utility assistance, and free eye exams. The Pantry also offers help with food stamp applications and keeps clients apprised of changes in Medicare/Medicaid waivers and social security benefits.



Plumber Miami Douglas Orr and the other members of the group have chosen to sponsor a Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive because peanut butter is a highly sought-after food for the Pantry. It is expensive, so the Pantry is constantly in need of this simple, nutritious food. The high protein and good fats in peanut butter make it a valuable commodity for the Pantry and its clients. The Stress Relievers is encouraging its clients to help The Pantry by registering for the September Happy Hour and bringing in Peanut Butter (and jelly) to donate. For each donation, The Stress Relievers will give a free drink tix for its clients to enjoy at the happy hour event.



It’s Peanut Butter Jelly Time!



This is a happy hour with a twist. In addition to bringing peanut butter & jelly donations for the food drive, clients can also bring their best peanut butter & jelly concoctions. Attendees are encouraged to go through their recipes and choose a peanut butter and/or jelly treat to enter into the Bake-Off. A panel of judges from The Pantry of Broward will vote for the best recipe and winners will receive prizes.



Clients Can Register Now to Attend “Spread the Love”



The Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive, Bake-Off, and Happy Hour, will all be held at Maguires Hill 16, 535 N. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale , FL 33301, from 5:30-7:3- P.M. on Wednesday, September 11, 2013.



To register for the event, click here



Name: Douglas Orr Plumbing

Address: 301 Flagler Drive, Miami Springs, FL 33166

Phone: 305.887.1687

Email: marcus@orrplumbing.com

Website: http://www.orrplumbing.com/

Media Contact Name: Marcus Spiegelberg (General Manager)