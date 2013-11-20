The Successful Golfer Mobile App Now in the iTunes Store

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- From the co-authors of The Successful Golfer: Practical Fixes for the Mental Game of Golf comes a new mobile app that will help golfers achieve peak performance in practice, competition, and even on the driving range. The new app, developed in conjunction with a print and Kindle book, has been developed by two of golf's leading sport psychologists – Dr. Paul McCarthy, the first-ever resident sport psychologist at St. Andrews Links Academy, and Dr. Marc Jones. The app takes the practical and focused solutions of the book and puts them in the hand of iPhone and iPad users. The fixes to mental hurdles can now be accessed anytime, anywhere.



Available for download in the iTunes Store, The Successful Golfer app addresses 50 of the most common faults that players experience and that hold them back. These include: hitting the self-destruct button when winning, nervousness on the first tee, lost confidence, failing to practice as you play, losing focus off poor drives, and much more. Each fault is remedied with a clear practical fix; users will learn to develop effective practice plans, build a dependable pre-shot routine, cope with the pressures of competitive golf and deal with distractions.



In the second part of the easy-to-navigate app, lessons from 30 research studies on golf are presented to help keep users ahead of the field. They include research on putting, practice, choking, and overthinking. In the third and final part of the app, clear instructions are provided on developing a number of highly effective techniques that can be used across a wide variety of situations. These include: pre-shot routines, breathing exercises, goal-setting and how best to practice. The app comprises more than 47,000 words of focused wisdom, for different players, skill levels and golfing problems.



Published in summer 2013, the book: The Successful Golfer: Practical Fixes for the Mental Game of Golf offers readers unique insights for improving their game and on where cutting-edge golf psychology research is headed, along with ‘how-to’ lessons on developing crucial techniques for better golf performance. The Successful Golfer – the app (and the book) – is the definitive, up-to-date, on-the-go resource on the subject of mental conditioning in golf, and a must-download addition to any player’s iPhone or iPad.



To learn more about The Successful Golfer mobile app, please visit: http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/the-successful-golfer/id741725885?ls=1&mt=8



The Successful Golfer by Play Technologies Ltd and Bennion Kearny Ltd | Designed for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch | release date: Nov. 16 2013 | $9.99 | Size: 15.2 MB



About Bennion Kearny

Bennion Kearny is a U.K.-based publishing house developing expert books for the print and ebook markets. Website: http://www.BennionKearny.com. For media inquiries and review copies, please contact Jennifer Pullinger, jennifer@bennionkearny.com.