Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- As the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate, the true vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its exclusive and healthy chocolate products. One such unique element is XoVita™, a proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí berries and blueberries, an ingredient combination exclusive to Xoçai. This proprietary and exclusive high-antioxidant blend is utilized in all of Xoçai products and provides a wide-ranging class of nutrients, vitamins and health benefits. XoVita™ consistently contributes to the findings that all of Xocai’s products contain the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available today. (mxicorp.com/xovita/)



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The Successful Owners of Lucky "Xocai Healthy Chocolate" Proudly Announce the Release of a "MXI Corp" eBook Documenting the Rise to Fame of Reno Nevada (NV) "Jeanette Brooks MLM" Career in Matsudo Kagawa Japan and Hualien City Taiwan



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Xocai has developed an exclusive product line called XoVitality. Infused with supporting ingredients, this first-of-its-kind, cocoa-based anti-aging supplement helps you defy the aging process by offering you a new, youthful appearance, increased energy and improved overall wellness.



There is overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrating that those of us who eat a diet rich in antioxidants and take antioxidant supplements will live longer, healthier lives. When it comes to aging, setting the clock back a few years may have more to do with consuming an antioxidant-rich diet than using any kind of skin cream to eliminate wrinkles.



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XoVitality Product Family

Xocai has developed an exclusive product line called XoVitality. Infused with supporting ingredients, this first-of-it’s-kind, cocoa-based anti-aging supplement helps skin defy the aging process by offering a new, youthful appearance, increased energy and improved overall wellness.

Worried about aging? Don’t be. Now there is XoVitality to slow the aging process, enhance health and recapture skins youth.



Live Longer and Healthier



There is overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrating that those that eat a diet rich in antioxidants and take antioxidant supplements will live longer, healthier lives. When it comes to aging, setting the clock back a few years may have more to do with consuming an antioxidant-rich diet than using any kind of skin cream to eliminate wrinkles.



Adam Paul Green, Xocai Ambassador, was one fo the first to try Xovitality (in a beta test).



“The anti aging ingredients in Xovitality are unmatched!”



www.ImAdamGreen.com



The wonderfully exotic flavors of premiere-quality cacao combined with açaí and blueberry make this our most popular product. Each 12-gram Xoçaí Nugget is made with premiere-grade dark, Belgian Chocolate, providing an ORACfn value of 75,456 per serving—an extremely high score compared to other available chocolates. - Xoçaí's proprietary cold-processed chocolate. - Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries. - Raw cane juice crystals with only one-third the sugar/calorie load. - Natural cocoa butter. - No added fats, artificial colors or preservatives.



Benefits include: - Superior antioxidant profile/ORACfn score - Helps protect the cardiovascular system, brain and other body systems - Provides superior antioxidant protection. Allergy Information: - Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan friendly. - All natural "clean" product—no artificial colors, artificial flavors, or preservatives. - Diabetic-friendly and low-glycemic.



Click Below to Order Xocai Nuggets Now!

http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xocair-nuggets.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership