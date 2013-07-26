The Sullivan Centre Holds Columbus Ohio Botox Fundraiser for the Pelotonia Ride and Cancer Research

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- When doctors Michael and Christine Sullivan, the husband and wife team who run The Sullivan Centre for plastic and reconstructive surgery and Botox Columbus Ohio, heard about Stefanie’s Team of Hope and their participation in the annual Pelotonia weekend of cycling, they knew it was a cause they wanted to support in a substantial way. So, Dr. Michael Sullivan decided to offer Botox injections at the Columbus Ohio cosmetic surgery center for a minimum donation of 100 dollars. In the month of July, the two were able to raise more than 5,200 dollars for the Pelotonia organization whose objective is to fund life-saving cancer research.



“Every one of us has been touched in one way or another by cancer and its destructive effects. We are dedicated to being part of the solution to eliminate cancer,” said Dr. Michael Sullivan, facial plastic surgeon Columbus, Ohio. For the second year in a row, he and his wife will ride in the Pelotonia race, August 9 – 11, 2013, and their practice, The Sullivan Centre, is a major sponsor for Stefanie Spielman's Team of Hope. As the number one grassroots fundraising team at Pelotonia, Stefanie’s Team of Hope is a community of people who’ve joined to celebrate the life of Stefanie Spielman -- a devoted wife and mother, a loving daughter, a loyal friend and a courageous breast cancer fighter.



For Dr. Michael Sullivan, an internationally recognized facial plastic surgeon with more than 30 years of experience, the special Botox event and his participation in the Pelotonia bike race is the perfect way to combine his love of cycling and his skills as a surgeon to help in the fight against cancer. He has been recognized as a Woodward and White "Best Doctors in America" for each of the last 15 years. Dr. Sullivan has tremendous experience using Botox and is even a trainer for Allergan, the manufacturer of Botox. In addition, The Sullivan Centre is a Botox National Training Center.



Pelotonia directs 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar to cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.



